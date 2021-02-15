10 Years On: Auto Industry Leading Biz Expansion into Tohoku

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The automobile industry is leading a wave of business expansion into the Tohoku northeastern Japan region to support a revival there after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In order to accelerate the region's postdisaster reconstruction, boosting production and other business activities is essential. How to secure human resources and create new industries is key, according to company and government people.

Shipments of goods produced at factories in 2018 totaled 12.6 trillion yen in the three heavily hit Tohoku prefectures of Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima, up about 20 pct from 10.8 trillion yen in 2010.

The transport machinery industry, mainly automakers, logged a whopping 80 pct increase.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> regards Tohoku as its third domestic production center, after its home region of Chubu in central Japan and the Kyushu southwestern region.

