Bird Flu Outbreak Spreads Further in Chiba

Chiba, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Chiba prefectural government said Monday that it has confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza, believed to be highly pathogenic, at an egg-laying chicken farm in the city of Sosa.

The prefectural government will cull some 250,000 chickens raised at the affected farm.

The cumulative number of chickens slaughtered in Chiba this season is projected to reach about 4.3 million, or more than one-third of egg-laying hens raised in the prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The prefecture confirmed a bird flu outbreak for the third successive day. The latest case is the eighth farm outbreak of bird flu in Chiba since December last year.

It remains unknown how the bird flu spread to the farm in Sosa.

