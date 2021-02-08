Suga Calls Mori's Gaffe Not Good for National Interest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, did not benefit the country's national interest.

The remarks by Mori were "unfavorable to the national interest," Suga said at the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

Suga said Mori's remarks went against the Olympic principle of gender equality and "should have never happened."

The prime minister rejected an opposition demand that he ask Mori to step down. Personnel matters related to the Tokyo Games organizing committee are "decided by the committee. I respect its decisions," Suga said.

The International Olympic Committee views the issue as over, following Mori's apology, Suga said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]