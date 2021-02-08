Japan Confirms 1,216 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,216 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the second consecutive day below 2,000.

The northeastern prefecture of Miyagi reported no new cases for the first time since Aug. 26.

The country confirmed 83 new deaths from the virus, including 14 in Kanagawa Prefecture, 12 in Tokyo and 11 in Osaka Prefecture.

Osaka's cumulative death toll reached 1,009, becoming the second prefecture to top 1,000 following Tokyo.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in the country fell by 22 from Sunday to 773.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]