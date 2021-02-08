Tokyo Reports 276 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 276 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count falling below 300 for the first time since the 299 reported for Dec. 7 last year.

People in their 20s made up 54 of the new cases, with 41 in their 30s, 36 in their 50s and 31 in their 70s. Those aged 65 or older stood at 97.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, dropped by seven from the previous day to 104.

