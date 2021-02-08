Forged Works of Renowned Japanese Artists Circulating

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Forged artworks of renowned Japanese painters including Ikuo Hirayama and Kaii Higashiyama have been circulating in the market, an industry group revealed Monday.

An art dealer in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, admitted that he sold the forgeries, according to the Contemporary Graphic Art Dealers Association of Japan.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo conducted a raid on suspicion of violating the copyright law and confiscated several forged prints.

In spring last year, some art dealers noticed an unusual number of the same artworks circulating in the market and began an investigation.

They found that the forgeries had differences to genuine pieces, including the painter’s signature.

