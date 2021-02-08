LDP Urges Govt to Secure Variety of Vaccination Routes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday urged the government to secure a variety of coronavirus vaccination routes, saying that ensuring swift inoculations are the country's biggest task.

Specifically, the LDP called on the government to allow elderly people to receive shots at family doctors, as well as group vaccinations at venues designated by municipalities.

Family doctors are likely to handle side effect cases adequately because they are familiar with elderly citizens' medical histories, the LDP said.

The LDP said that high rates of side effects have been reported for all three vaccines that will be distributed in Japan. Still, it said that the vaccines' effectiveness outweighs the risks.

It asked the government to enable office workers and others to receive vaccinations at or near their workplaces.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]