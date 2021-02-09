Foot Traffic Data Displayed at Tokyo Train Stations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government has started displaying changes in pedestrian volumes during the daytime on digital screens put up at four major train stations in the Japanese capital.

The measure began on Monday, showing percent changes in foot traffic around each of the four stations as of noon every day compared with the average figures on weekdays or weekends in January last year, before the spread of the novel coronavirus in Japan.

The data are displayed on a total of 10 digital screens at Shinjuku, Ikebukuro, Shibuya and Shinbashi stations.

The move is intended to make people more aware of the need to reduce unnecessary outings through working from home and other measures in a bid to lower infection risks, as the metropolitan government has been alarmed to see daytime foot traffic not falling much.

In Tokyo and nine other prefectures in Japan, the government's state of emergency over the coronavirus was extended for one month until March 7. "We need to brace ourselves up more to enable a shorter extension period," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

