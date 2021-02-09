Yamanashi Pref. Team OKs Mount Fuji Light-Rail Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--An experts team set up by Yamanashi Prefecture has approved a draft project to build a light-rail transit system on a prefectural toll road that runs about halfway up Mount Fuji.

"We've reached a starting point of discussions with local residents," Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki told reporters Monday just after the team endorsed the draft at a plenary meeting in Tokyo.

Under the 140-billion-yen project, the light-rail line will be established on the toll road, the Fuji Subaru Line. Mount Fuji, 3,776 meters tall, is the highest mountain in Japan.

The project can be considered viable, with fares expected at 10,000 yen per round trip and three million passengers forecast to use the service annually, according to the team.

Meanwhile, the team pointed to technical problems related to light-rail service operations on a steep slope and other issues including the appropriate division of roles between the public and private sectors. The draft did not say when the project will start.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]