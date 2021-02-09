Tokyo Games Committee to Create Team for Gender Equality

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee is considering setting up a project team to promote gender equality in society through sports.

The committee is examining the idea in response to growing criticism at home and abroad over President Yoshiro Mori's sexist remarks, informed sources have said.

The committee is considering having outside experts in the team. Specific activities and goals of the team are still under discussion, according to the sources.

By creating the team, the committee apparently aims to underline the importance of gender equality for the success of the Tokyo Games this summer.

Over Mori's remarks, the committee is planning to hold an extraordinary meeting of its executive board members and councillors in the near future.

