Japan Govt Adopts Digital Transformation Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The government Tuesday adopted six bills for digital transformation, including one to establish a digital agency that will lead the digitalization of Japan's administrative services.

The bills, approved at a cabinet meeting, also feature expanding the use of the My Number social security and taxation identification number system, as well as unifying and standardizing core information systems used by local governments.

Together, the bills are aimed at accelerating the digitalization of administrative services, in which Japan lags behind many other developed countries as illustrated by the long time it took to distribute universal coronavirus cash relief to residents.

The government will submit the bills to the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, for enactment by the end of the session, set for June 16.

"Digitalization is a key driving force for growth toward the next generation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]