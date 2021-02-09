Japan Reiterates Resolve to Hold Tokyo Games as Planned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato reiterated on Tuesday the Japanese government's determination to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer as planned.

"The Japanese government's stance has not changed," Kato told a press conference. "All related parties are making preparations as one for the success of the games," he added.

The top government spokesman made the remarks after U.S. President Joe Biden said in a radio interview on Sunday that whether or not the Tokyo Games can be held this summer "has to be based on science."

The Tokyo Games have been postponed by one year to this summer due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the fight against the new coronavirus, Kato said that the government "will implement necessary measures for sure while putting safety and security first."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]