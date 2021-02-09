Japan Reports 1,570 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,570 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the third straight day below 2,000.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 14 from the previous day to 759, while new 94 deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, new cases totaled 412, falling short of 500 for the third straight day.

Of the new cases in the capital, people aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 100.

Tokyo had 104 severely ill patients, unchanged from the previous day.

