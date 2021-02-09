Tokyo Reports 412 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 412 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily count remaining below 500 for the third straight day.

Of the new cases, people aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms, came to 100, representing nearly 25 pct of the total.

The number of severely ill patients recognized under Tokyo's criteria stayed flat from the previous day at 104.

