Japan Eyes Revision to Paternity Clause of Civil Code

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel has drafted recommendations to allow a revision to a Civil Code clause that the father of a child born within 300 days of the mother’s divorce is presumed to be her former spouse, it was learned Tuesday.

The draft recommendations call for allowing the father of such a child to be a man who is married to the mother when she gives birth to the child.

The draft was drawn up by the special committee of the Legislative Council, an advisory body to the justice minister.

The council will seek public comments on the draft recommendations before adopting them. Following the recommendations, the Justice Ministry aims to submit a bill to revise the Civil Code during next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

It would be the first time for the paternity clause to be revised since the law was established in the Meiji era over a century ago.

