Japan Eyes Fewer Shots from Each Bottle of COVID-19 Vaccine

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry will revise the planned number of shots from each bottle of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, to five from the currently assumed six, ministry officials said Tuesday.

As of mid-December, the ministry planned to use each bottle of the novel coronavirus vaccine for five shots. In January, the ministry was told by the U.S. drugmaker that each bottle can be used for six shots if special syringes are used.

The ministry then concluded a contract with the company on Jan. 20 on the supply of a total of 144 million shots of the vaccine for 72 million people by the end of this year.

In a briefing session for local governments on Jan. 25, the ministry explained a plan to conduct six shots from each bottle of the vaccine.

Later in the month, however, the ministry learned that a certain amount of the vaccine will be left between needles and syringes, making the contents of each bottle not enough for six shots.

