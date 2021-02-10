LDP Funds Used in Alleged Vote-Buying by Kawais

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Some funds used by former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife in alleged vote-buying for the wife’s 2019 election campaign was sourced from money sent by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters, interrogation records have revealed.

Prosecutors read out the testimony given by the former treasurer of the campaign in a Tokyo District Court hearing on Tuesday of the trial of Kawai.

It is the first time that ruling party funds have been revealed to be used in the scandal.

According to the records, three campaign staff members were given the cash under the order of Kawai, 57.

The LDP headquarters sent a total of 150 million yen to the party’s electoral district branches in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, that were respectively headed by Katsuyuki and his wife, Anri, 47. Of the total, 120 million yen was sourced from the government grant for the LDP, which is paid for by taxpayers’ money.

