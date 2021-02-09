In Reversal, IOC Calls Mori Remarks "Absolutely Inappropriate"

Newsfrom Japan

London/Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday called Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee leader Yoshiro Mori's apparently sexist remarks "absolutely inappropriate," reversing its earlier stance that the issue has been settled.

The recent remarks by Mori, president of the organizing committee, "were absolutely inappropriate and in contradiction to the IOC's commitments and the reforms of its Olympic Agenda 2020," the IOC said in a statement.

At a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo last Wednesday, Mori said, "Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time."

In talks with reporters on Thursday, Mori withdrew the remarks and apologized. Following his apology, the IOC said in a statement released later that day that it "considers the issue closed."

In Tuesday's statement the IOC said that it "has played an important role in promoting women in and through sport" and "will continue to do so by setting ambitious targets." The committee also said that it "will continue to deliver on its commitment to gender equality, inclusivity, solidarity and non-discrimination."

