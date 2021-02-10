Japan Defense Minister Voices Doubts about China’s Coast Guard Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has said that Japan holds “major doubts” about China’s new law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

Kishi made the remark when he held talks at the Defense Ministry on Tuesday with Joseph Young, charge d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

The Chinese law is “absolutely unacceptable,” the defense minister also said, stressing that Japan would not tolerate any administration of the legislation in a way that goes against international law.

When the Foreign Affairs Division and the National Defense Division of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a joint meeting on Tuesday, some participants said the Japanese government should urge the United States to send a clear message about China’s coast guard law.

The new law, which went into force on Feb. 1, allows the Chinese coast guard to use force against foreign parties for what Beijing views as a violation of sovereignty or jurisdiction.

