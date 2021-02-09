Japan to Provide 200 M. Dollars in COVID-19 Vaccine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 200 million dollars to an international program aimed at speeding up distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the globe, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

Motegi made the commitment in a video message sent to the board of the ACT-Accelerator partnership, which was launched in May last year at the proposal of eight countries, including Japan, Britain and Canada.

He unveiled Tokyo's plan to offer an additional 70 million dollars, on top of the 130 million dollars it promised to provide in October.

The goal of the program is to enable vaccines to be procured and distributed equally regardless of the economic strength of a country, an effort that will cost 5 billion dollars through the end of 2021.

"The urgent challenge is to meet the financial requirement," Motegi said in the message.

