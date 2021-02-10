Emperor, Empress to Meet Online with 2011 Disaster Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--A plan is underway for Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to hold online meetings to encourage people in the three northeastern prefectures hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, it was learned Wednesday.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the disaster on March 11, the online meetings will start on Tuesday with disaster victims in Fukushima Prefecture, informed sources said.

Similar sessions will be held with people in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures soon later, according to the sources.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako set foot on the three prefectures three times each when they were Crown Prince and Princess.

They have expressed eagerness to deliver their thoughts to disaster-afflicted people despite the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to the sources.

