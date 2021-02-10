Koike to Skip Tokyo Games 4-Party Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Wednesday that she will not attend a planned four-way meeting of high-level officials for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, following sexist remarks by games organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori.

"I'm not going to attend it as it wouldn't send a positive message given the current situation," Koike told reporters.

During a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee last week, Mori said meetings with a lot of women take too long because they talk too much.

The metropolitan government had received 1,405 complaints regarding Mori's remarks as of Tuesday, and 97 volunteers assigned to guide visitors on the street during the Tokyo Games had offered to resign.

"It's extremely sad," Koike said.

