Japan Coronavirus Vaccinations to Start Middle of Next Week: Suga

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that coronavirus vaccinations in Japan will begin in the middle of next week.

The government "will launch (the vaccinations) in the middle of next week after confirming the (vaccine's) effectiveness and safety," Suga said at a liaison meeting between the government and the ruling camp.

The government will adjust the schedule to start the vaccination program around Feb. 17.

On Feb. 2, Suga told a news conference that the government aimed to start the vaccinations in the middle of this month, beginning with medical workers.

"We absolutely need cooperation from municipalities, as well as the doctors and nurses in charge of on-site management," Suga said at Wednesday's meeting. "We'll make all-out efforts and thorough preparations."

