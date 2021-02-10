Japan Confirms Record 121 New Coronavirus Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 121 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The country had 1,887 new coronavirus cases, the fourth straight day below 2,000. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 23 from the previous day to 736.

Tokyo reported 491 new cases, the fourth consecutive day below 500, including 144 among people aged 65 or over.

The number of severely ill patients in the capital dropped by one to 103.

The northeastern prefecture of Aomori confirmed a record 40 new cases, all linked to a hospital in Kuroishi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]