Tokyo Reports 491 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 491 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, staying below the 500 mark for the fourth straight day.

There were 80 cases in their 20s, 75 in their 40s and 71 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or older totaled 144.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from the previous day to 103.

