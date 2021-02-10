Tokyo Games Committee Meeting to Discuss Mori Remarks Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Wednesday it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday to discuss recent sexist remarks by committee head Yoshiro Mori that have drawn criticism around the world.

The meeting will be held from 3 p.m. Friday (6 a.m. GMT) among members of the committee's Executive Board and councillors.

The committee said it will hear opinions from the members about the remarks by Mori and discuss its gender equality initiatives.

Attention is focused on what Mori will say at the meeting as well as the opinions of the members.

The committee will hold a press conference after the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]