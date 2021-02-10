Toyota Expresses Regret over Mori's Sexist Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, a top-tier sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, expressed Wednesday a sense of regret over recent remarks against women by Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee for the events.

The leading Japanese automaker said in a statement that it became a sponsor as it sympathizes with the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics, which aims to create a peaceful and nondiscriminatory society through sports.

Mori's remarks "contradict the value that Toyota has prized and therefore are extremely regrettable," said the statement, released under the name of Toyota President Akio Toyoda. The Toyota chief has served as vice president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee.

During a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee last week, Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, said that meetings with a lot of women tend to be prolonged.

Japanese companies are starting to raise their voices against Mori's remarks, because keeping silent about the gaffe could be taken to signal their tolerance of the comments and could possibly affect their businesses in turn.

