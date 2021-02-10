Japan Not to Lift Coronavirus Emergency This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering keeping its coronavirus state of emergency in place for the time being, several government and ruling coalition sources said Wednesday.

Tokyo and nine other prefectures are under the state of emergency. The government had been considering lifting it for some of them this week.

But the government now sees it necessary to keep the measure in place out of consideration for the strained medical system.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, speaking at a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials, said hospitals in many areas under the emergency remain overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. "We'll continue to analyze the situation carefully every day," he said.

The government had considered removing the emergency for Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka prefectures, where new coronavirus cases have been decreasing recently.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]