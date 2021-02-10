Scratch Marks Confirmed in Cargo Ship after Collision in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday it has confirmed a crack and many scratch marks in the bow of a cargo ship that collided with the Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine Soryu in waters in western Japan on Monday.

The coast guard will investigate the collision between the Soryu and the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Ocean Artemis, suspecting professional negligence endangering traffic and resulting in injury.

Divers from the coast guard investigated the damage to the 51,208-ton Ocean Artemis, which is anchored at the port of Kobe, western Japan, while its investigators heard from crew members of the cargo ship.

The transport ministry's Japan Transport Safety Board also started investigating the cause of the collision, looking into the damage to the Soryu, which is anchored off the port of Kochi, western Japan, and hearing from crew members of the submarine. The board will come up with a report in a year.

The two vessels collided off the coast of Cape Ashizuri in Kochi Prefecture when the Soryu was surfacing, leaving three SDF officers aboard the submarine injured.

