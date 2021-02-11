Alpen Chairman Arrested for Indecent Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested Taizo Mizuno, founder and chairman of sporting goods retailer Alpen Co. <3028>, on Wednesday on suspicion of indecently assaulting a woman in the central city of Nagoya in November.

Mizuno, 72, is suspected of indecent assault resulting in injury and theft. He has denied the allegations, saying that he quarreled and fought with a woman but that he did not commit violence or indecency, according to the Aichi prefectural police.

At a Nagoya hotel on Nov. 29, Mizuno allegedly choked a 42-year-old woman from behind, pushed her down to the floor and touched her body, causing injury to her, while stealing 100,000 yen in cash and her driver’s license.

Alpen is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section. Mizuno was president of the company until 2016, when he handed over the post to his first son, Atsushi, and became chairman.

