Motegi, Blinken Agree to Work Together on China

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed Wednesday they will work together to address China’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

The two ministers, talking over the phone, shared concerns over such moves by China, including the recent enactment of a law allowing coast guard ships to fire on foreign vessels.

Motegi and Blinken agreed that Japan, the United States, Australia and India will strengthen cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They condemned Myanmar’s use of force against protesters. The ministers agreed to demand Myanmar immediately stop violence against civilians and release detained leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Japanese and U.S. ministers held talks over the phone for the second time since Blinken took office last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]