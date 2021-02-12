Experts Seek Understanding amid Wary Views on Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese experts are calling for further public understanding about novel coronavirus vaccines as some people are wary of receiving inoculations.

"There is an urgent need to promote understanding about vaccines," an expert said, calling on the government to offer detailed information and the public to make a calm decision as the country prepares for vaccinations against the coronavirus.

A survey by social psychologist Shoji Tsuchida, professor at Kansai University, found that only 47.2 pct of the respondents wanted to receive vaccinations while 23.7 pct did not.

The survey, taken last December, covered 2,500 people in their 20s to 60s in 18 prefectures.

Tsuchida said that the wary attitude among some people is believed to reflect the fear of side effects and the belief that they will not be infected.

