Kawabuchi Seen Becoming New Tokyo Games Chief

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Saburo Kawaguchi, supreme adviser to the Japan Football Association, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee, it was learned Thursday.

Kawabuchi, who also serves as councillor of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, told reporters that he held talks with Mori in Tokyo the same day and was asked to succeed him.

Kawabuchi, 84, showed a positive attitude to becoming Mori's successor, saying, "In order to live up to Mori's expectations, I will work hard until September," when the Olympics and Paralympics come to a close. He was speaking on the assumption that he will be selected successor.

Mori, 83, has decided to resign as organizing committee president to take the blame for making derogatory remarks about women. Given harsh criticism of the remarks at home and abroad, his successor will have the urgent task of restoring international trust in the committee and dispelling worries about its ability to manage the Tokyo Games.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee's Executive Board is responsible for selecting the committee president. But when the committee was established in January 2014, the appointment of Mori was coordinated mainly by the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese Olympic Committee.

