Japan Reports 1,693 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,693 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Thursday, with the daily total standing below 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Seventy-eight deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported across the country, including 21 in Tokyo.

According to the health ministry, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms fell 23 from the previous day to 713.

In Tokyo, 434 new infection cases were confirmed. The daily tally in the Japanese capital stood below 500 for the fifth straight day.

The new cases in Tokyo included 79 in their 20s, 78 in their 30s, 64 in their 40s and 57 in their 50s. Patients aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing serious symptoms, totaled 91.

