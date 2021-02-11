Tokyo Reports 434 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that it confirmed 434 new cases of novel coronavirus infection the same day.

The daily tally in the Japanese capital stood below 500 for the fifth straight day.

The total new cases include 79 in their 20s, 78 in their 30s, 64 in their 40s and 57 in their 50s. Patients aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing serious symptoms, totaled 91.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under Tokyo's criteria, came to 103, unchanged from the previous day.

