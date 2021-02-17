10 Years On: Farm, Fisheries Output Recovers in Disaster-Hit Miyagi, Iwate

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Agricultural, forestry and fisheries production in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, northeastern Japan, has recovered to the levels before the March 2011 gigantic earthquake and tsunami.

Such production has also been on the mend in Fukushima Prefecture, the other prefecture hit hardest by the disaster, but the revival is only half complete due to the long-lasting effects of unfounded rumors about the safety of local produce caused by the triple meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

With the 10th anniversary of the disaster less than a month away, many challenges remain to be cleared for the full recovery of related industries in the disaster areas in the Tohoku region, including import restrictions imposed by South Korea and other countries.

The aquaculture industry in Miyagi sustained enormous damage from the tsunami. Production in the marine fisheries and aquaculture industries in Miyagi totaled 78.8 billion yen in 2018, however, higher than the level before the March 2011 disaster, thanks chiefly to a recovery of silver salmon farming.

In Iwate, such production stood at 37.8 billion yen in 2018, roughly on par with the pre-disaster level.

