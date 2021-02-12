Olympic Sponsors Remain Upset despite Mori’s Decision to Quit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Although Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic sponsor companies showed no surprise at Yoshiro Mori’s reported decision to resign as president of the summer games’ organizing committee over his sexist remarks, they remained upset over the furor’s possible impacts on the fate of the sporting events.

Among the sponsors, Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> released a statement Thursday saying Mori’s resignation is unavoidable because he said something that goes against the Olympic and Paralympic spirit.

Mori’s remarks suggesting that women talk too much at meetings came after sponsor companies, including those struggling financially amid the spread of the coronavirus, agreed to extend their sponsorship contracts for the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed by one year to summer 2021 due to the pandemic. The sponsors agreed to additionally provide a total of 22 billion yen for the postponed games although uncertainty prevails over whether the events can actually be held.

“The money we are providing is what our employees earned after each one of them worked very hard,” an official of another sponsor firm said, offering the view that Mori’s resignation would be inevitable to win the understanding of the company’s shareholders and employees over the extended sponsorship.

While some expressed hope that Mori’s resignation will help resolve the confusion over his gaffe, many remain concerned about the major challenge facing the Tokyo Games of holding the sporting events and ensuring infection control measures at the same time.

