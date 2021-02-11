Tokyo Games Chief Mori Likely to Resign over Sexist Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee, has decided to resign to take responsibility for derogatory remarks about women, it was learned Thursday.

Mori, 83, has informed senior officials of the organizing committee, including Secretary-General Toshiro Muto, of his intention to step down, sources familiar with the situation said.

He held talks with the committee officials on Thursday and is believed to have gained their approval for resignation.

Mori told people close to him that he intends to resign, citing concerns over adverse effects his comments may have on Tokyo Games sponsor companies, according to the sources.

People concerned are discussing plans to appoint Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, supreme adviser to the Japan Football Association and councillor of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, as Mori's replacement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]