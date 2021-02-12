Olympic Volunteers Show Various Reactions to Mori's Resigning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Volunteers for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have expressed various opinions on Yoshiro Mori's decision to resign as president of the games' organizing committee over his derogatory remarks about women.

Some complained that the committee prolonged the issue by failing to make a prompt response, while others posted comments online that people should take this opportunity to think about gender equality.

Mori's comments in question were made "at an important time" and "are regrettable and embarrassing," said Tokihiko Yoshida, a 65-year-old volunteer for the games from the city of Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Mori's resignation is "unavoidable," he added.

"There were problems also with the organizing committee's crisis-management and decision-making capabilities," Yoshida said, claiming that the committee made Mori hold a news conference to express an apology even though he was not really feeling bad about what he said.

Yoshida voiced his concern that the sexist comments by Mori "serve as a perfect material for criticism for those who are against holding the Olympics" and Paralympics, which have been postponed by one year to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

