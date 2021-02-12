Ministry Officials Dined with Suga’s Son Several Times since 2016

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Four senior officials of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry have dined with the first son of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga about two to four times since 2016, the ministry said Friday.

Kuniaki Hara, director-general of the minister’s Secretariat, disclosed the information at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, responding to a question from Hiroyuki Moriyama of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Hara also said the officials received taxi tickets and gifts when they had dinner with Suga’s son between October and December last year.

The ministry is investigating how much the dinners cost and other details, Hara said.

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda said he has instructed ministry staff to give him correct information promptly.

