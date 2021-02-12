Tokyo Games Chief Mori Offers to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, on Friday expressed his intention to resign over his recent sexist remarks.

"My inappropriate remarks have caused great confusion," Mori, 83, told a meeting of the committee's Executive Board members, councillors and auditors.

He said he does not want to be an obstacle to preparations for the Olympics, slated for summer.

The committee will set up a panel to select a successor to Mori. It will be headed by Fujio Mitarai, honorary president of the committee.

"We need to choose a new president quickly, and the process should be transparent for the people," Toshiro Muto, director-general of the organizing committee, told a press conference.

