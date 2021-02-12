Suga Cabinet Disapproval Tops 40 Pct for 1st Time: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The public disapproval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet rose 3.1 percentage points from the previous month to 42.8 pct in February, topping 40 pct for the first time, a Jiji Press survey showed Friday.

The support rate rose 0.6 point to 34.8 pct, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Sunday. Disapproval exceeded approval for the Suga cabinet, launched in September last year, for the second straight month.

On coronavirus vaccinations, expected to start for medical workers as early as Wednesday, 82.9 pct said they have expectations while 8.1 pct said they do not.

The government's response to COVID-19 was highly rated by 27.8 pct, up 9.3 points, apparently thanks to a decrease in new infections following the introduction of a second coronavirus state of emergency last month. It was poorly rated by 51.2 pct.

On reasons to support the cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 15.2 pct said there is no person other than Suga suitable to be prime minister, 9.2 pct said they trust him, and 5.7 pct said they trust his party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]