Japan Keeps Coronavirus Emergency in Place

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday kept its coronavirus state of emergency in place for Tokyo and nine other prefectures, saying the country's medical care system is still mired in a tough situation.

"We will keep doing what we've been doing. It's necessary to reduce new cases, inpatients and severely ill patients," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of his coronavirus response task force.

Suga said vaccinations will begin in the middle of next week. A health ministry advisory panel approved Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine on Friday.

The state of emergency expires on March 7. Previously, Suga had said that it would be lifted, even partially, starting from areas where the coronavirus situation improved.

The government remains committed to reducing burdens on hospitals and lifting the emergency at an early date.

