Japan Confirms 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,300 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the sixth straight day below 2,000.

The country reported 63 new deaths from the virus. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 12 from the previous day to 701.

Tokyo had 307 new cases, the sixth consecutive day below 500. People aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 80.

The capital saw its number of severely ill patients fall by one to 102.

In the southwestern city of Kagoshima, a cluster of cases emerged at a hospital, a planned vaccination site for medical workers, where 16 cases have been confirmed.

