Tokyo Reports 307 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 307 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count staying below 500 for the sixth straight day.

Forty-nine of the cases were in their 40s, followed by 48 in their 30s and 44 in their 20s. Those aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 80.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from the previous day to 102.

