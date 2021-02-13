Aso Calls for Enough Vaccine Supply to Low-Income Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso Friday called for stepping up discussions on ways to ensure that low-income countries receive enough coronavirus vaccines.

The Group of Seven rich countries should consider ways to make enough vaccines available in low-income countries as major countries are racing to secure them, Aso said at a videoconference of the G-7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs.

Aso also said countries need to consider economic policy while gauging the prospects for a recovery. He also said economic measures need to be taken in light of each country's situation and structural issues.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]