Japan Sees Increased Coronavirus Deaths outside Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 132 people in Japan who died at places other than hospitals in January had the new coronavirus, National Police Agency sources said Friday.

The monthly number of such deaths more than doubled from 56 in December, surpassing the cumulative total of 122 in the final 10 months of 2020.

Of January's total, 56 had tested positive for the virus before dying while the infection of the remaining 76 came to light after their deaths.

Of the total, 123 died at home, elderly nursing homes and accommodation facilities, while the other nine died at workplaces, parking areas and other locations.

Of them, 95 were male and 37 were female.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]