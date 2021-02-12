IOC Respects Mori’s Decision to Quit as Tokyo Games Chief

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee “fully respects” Yoshiro Mori’s decision to resign as president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement Friday.

The IOC “understands his reasons for doing so,” the statement said, adding, “At the same time, we would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the organization of the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 over the course of the past years.”

On Friday, Mori expressed his intention to quit from the post of the organizing committee head over his recent sexist remarks.

“Throughout our eight years working together, President Mori was a strong and effective leader, who could always be trusted to find solutions even in the most difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” IOC Vice President John Coates, who heads the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, said. “I would like to thank him for all his support and dedication,” Coates said.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed by one year from 2020 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]