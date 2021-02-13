People See Tokyo Games Chief’s Resignation as Inevitable

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Olympic torch relay runners, volunteers and sponsor companies in Japan saw the resignation of Yoshiro Mori as president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee as inevitable.

Mori offered to step down on Friday to take responsibility for his recent gaffe about women. The committee will set up a panel to select a successor to him.

“A successor should be an open person with leadership qualities,” said Shinji Tsubokura, a 57-year-old man from Fukushima Prefecture who quit as a torchbearer in protest against Mori’s sexist remarks.

Mayumi Takahashi, a 58-year-old volunteer from Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, said, “It was clear that Mori thought he should just apologize and resign.”

Takahashi said that the fate of the Tokyo Games grew more uncertain but that she has no plans to quit as a volunteer.

