Aeon to Offer 290 Venues for Coronavirus Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese retailer Aeon Co. <8267> plans to let local governments use its shopping facilities across the country as venues for novel coronavirus vaccinations, it has been learned.

Some 290 large facilities, such as Aeon Mall and Aeon Town shopping centers, will be offered to municipalities struggling to secure sites for inoculations, informed sources said.

Aeon, which has agreements with over 600 municipalities around the country on the use of its facilities as evacuation centers in times of disasters, made the decision after being asked by multiple local governments about vaccination venues.

Among the facilities, the retailer is planning to rent out its Aeon Mall Zama shopping center to the city of Zama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the sources said.

The shopping mall's multipurpose hall will be used as an inoculation site and its lounge as a waiting area. The mall will be equipped with a freezer for storing coronavirus vaccines. The commercial facility will continue operations during the vaccination program, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]